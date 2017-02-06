Rev. Eric Lee
Rev. Eric Lee Johnson, 69, Adair Co., KY Rev. Eric Lee "Rik" Johnson, age 69, of Cane Valley, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2017.
