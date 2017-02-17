Rep. Comer town hall meeting in Liber...

Rep. Comer town hall meeting in Liberty, KY - 23 Feb 2017

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Rep. Comer town hall meeting in Liberty, KY - 23 Feb 2017 By Michael Gossum, Communications Director Office of U.S. Representative James Comer LIBERTY, KY - U.S. Rep. James Comer will hold a town hall meeting at 1pmCT/2pmET, Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the Casey County Judicial Center, 231 Courthouse Square, Liberty, KY, to discuss several topics with the constituents of the first district. The event is open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min ChromiuMan 159,440
Cody Morrison 1 hr Lady GaGa 15
Cory Davidson 1 hr Lady GaGa 1
gays 1 hr Lady GaGa 2
61 7 hr Nice guy 1
Rats zratx 16 hr john 6
Dianne 16 hr john 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,035,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC