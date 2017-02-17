Rep. Comer town hall meeting in Liberty, KY - 23 Feb 2017
Rep. Comer town hall meeting in Liberty, KY - 23 Feb 2017 By Michael Gossum, Communications Director Office of U.S. Representative James Comer LIBERTY, KY - U.S. Rep. James Comer will hold a town hall meeting at 1pmCT/2pmET, Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the Casey County Judicial Center, 231 Courthouse Square, Liberty, KY, to discuss several topics with the constituents of the first district. The event is open to the public.
