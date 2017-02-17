Reception will celebrate 80th birthda...

Reception will celebrate 80th birthday of Davis twins

2017-02-17

Reception will celebrate 80th birthday of Davis twins Click on headline for item with photo There will be a reception to celebrate the 80th Birthday of the Davis twins - Leon Davis and Wanda Reese, 12pm-3pmCT, Saturday, February 25, 2017, at the Russell Springs Senior Citizens Center, 132 Brian Walters Drive, Russell Springs, KY. No gifts, please, but cards are very much appreciated.

Columbia, KY

