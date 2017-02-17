Reception will celebrate 80th birthday of Davis twins
Reception will celebrate 80th birthday of Davis twins Click on headline for item with photo There will be a reception to celebrate the 80th Birthday of the Davis twins - Leon Davis and Wanda Reese, 12pm-3pmCT, Saturday, February 25, 2017, at the Russell Springs Senior Citizens Center, 132 Brian Walters Drive, Russell Springs, KY. No gifts, please, but cards are very much appreciated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|ChromiuMan
|159,454
|young boy looking for older women (Sep '11)
|2 hr
|Lonely
|102
|do women really like anal sex (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|OM G
|51
|Cody Morrison
|7 hr
|Lady GaGa
|15
|Cory Davidson
|7 hr
|Lady GaGa
|1
|gays
|7 hr
|Lady GaGa
|2
|61
|13 hr
|Nice guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC