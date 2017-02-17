Ray David Tooley, 89, Cumberland Co., KY

Ray David Tooley, 89, Cumberland Co., KY

Ray David Tooley, 89, Cumberland Co., KY He was the son of the late Denton Tooley & Hattie Anders Tooley, and the widower of Isabelle Winfrey Holman Tooley. He was the patriarch of a large, respect Cumberland County, KY family.

