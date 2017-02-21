Photo Album: Around Kentucky
Photo Album: Around Kentucky Derek Coomer took a trip to Red River Gorge recently, and posted a great collection of photos to the Columbia Magazine group at Flickr. Click headline to view the album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
