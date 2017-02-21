Pairlee Montgomery, 100, Adair Co., KY
Pairlee Montgomery, 100, Adair Co., KY Mrs. Montgomery was a member of the Shiloh Christian Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
