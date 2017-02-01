Noah Zion Wheeler, Upton, KY Noah Zion Wheeler was born into the arms of God on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Funeral services for Noah Zion Wheeler will be conducted 11amCT/12pmNoonET, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the North Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church, Stephensburg, KY, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.