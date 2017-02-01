Noah Zion Wheeler, Upton, KY
Noah Zion Wheeler, Upton, KY Noah Zion Wheeler was born into the arms of God on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Funeral services for Noah Zion Wheeler will be conducted 11amCT/12pmNoonET, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the North Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church, Stephensburg, KY, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
