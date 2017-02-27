NHSA and BETA show appreciation for t...

NHSA and BETA show appreciation for teachers

Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese, Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County High School students in National Honor Society and Beta Club hosted an appreciation luncheon for teachers at the school Tuesday. According to the clubs' members, the annual event serves as an opportunity to give something back to the educators who mentor and inspire them on a daily basis.

