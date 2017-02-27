NHSA and BETA show appreciation for teachers
Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese, Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County High School students in National Honor Society and Beta Club hosted an appreciation luncheon for teachers at the school Tuesday. According to the clubs' members, the annual event serves as an opportunity to give something back to the educators who mentor and inspire them on a daily basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burgl...
|23 min
|Jed
|1
|Support Trump
|59 min
|Ringo
|70
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Strel
|159,680
|gays
|6 hr
|huh
|26
|Angie rowe
|17 hr
|any info
|1
|dreamland motel
|Mon
|wondering
|17
|Adair Basketball
|Mon
|Bert
|2
|Drug Addicts (Dec '08)
|Mon
|shew
|44
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC