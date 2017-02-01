Next Therapy without a Therapist breakfast is 11 Feb 2017
Click on headline for complete story By Joe Hare, Commander, VFW Post 6097 The Therapy Without a Therapist Breakfast at VFW Post 6097 Columbia has changed from the 1st Saturday of each month to the 2nd Saturday. Our next monthly pancake and sausage breakfast will be 0700-0900 hrs., Saturday, 11 Feb 2017, 2017, at the VFW 6097, 411 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY.
