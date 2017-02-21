Mrs. Ernestine Finn Edwards, Green Co...

Mrs. Ernestine Finn Edwards, Green County, KY

Mrs. Ernestine Finn "Dumpy" Edwards, age 79, of Greensburg, passed away on Wednesday, at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Facility in Hodgenville. The funeral services for Mrs. Ernestine Finn "Dumpy" Edwards, will be conducted at 11amCT, Saturday, February 25, 2017, at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home, 206 N Main Street, Greensburg, KY, with burial in the Carlisle-Milby Cemetery.

