Mr. Samuel Leslie Underwood, Green Co., KY
Mr. Samuel Leslie Underwood, Green Co., KY He led a life of distinguished service, church and civic involvement, and in his professional life as a Certified Cancer Registrar. He was a graduate of Campbellsville College , and an outstanding farmer.He loved his "Edge O Green Farm" of green fields and registered Angus Cattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stateline Steel
|1 hr
|Mr Twister
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,328
|MILFs and Freaks
|2 hr
|sexy
|10
|fairvote.org
|10 hr
|ringo
|10
|144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06)
|Thu
|Insight Seaker
|8,321
|Do what you already do
|Thu
|Use and share
|1
|Deputies
|Wed
|PR gone wrong
|16
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC