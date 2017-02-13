Mr. Ellis W. Shelton, Green County, KY
Mr. Ellis W. Shelton, Green County, KY He had made a profession of faith in Christ. He was retired maintenance employee for Campbellsville College and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|another viewer
|159,147
|Deputies
|4 hr
|yep
|14
|Rats zratx
|7 hr
|fact
|5
|anon
|8 hr
|Love
|2
|Support Trump
|11 hr
|trump
|45
|Piece of work
|15 hr
|Fruit Cake
|28
|Anthony
|18 hr
|Raymond
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC