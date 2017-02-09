Mitzi Bault: Let's work together to solve problems
Mitzi Bault: Let's work together to solve problems Let's work as a community to fix problems. Go to your neighbor tell them if you have a problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support Trump
|17 min
|babies lives matter
|34
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|28 min
|ChromiuMan
|159,005
|Deputy Dogs
|7 hr
|columbialeaks
|3
|Gate maker Miller
|8 hr
|cloudy sky
|3
|School
|15 hr
|Confused high sch...
|1
|Cult or religion concerned local (Mar '14)
|23 hr
|David Noll
|142
|Review: Anthony's Auto Sales (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Mister Clean
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC