Meeting 22 Mar 2017 on Federal Programs, Adair Schools
Pursuant to federal regulation, there will be a meeting for any persons who are interested in information about the various Federal Programs offered through the Adair County School District. The meeting will be held on Wednesday March 22, 2016, at 9:00 AM CDT in the board room of the Adair County Board of Education at 1204 Greensburg St. in Columbia, KY.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support Trump
|1 hr
|buckwheat
|63
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|IND
|159,660
|dreamland motel
|4 hr
|wondering
|17
|Adair Basketball
|6 hr
|Bert
|2
|gays
|8 hr
|happy
|25
|Drug Addicts (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|shew
|44
|President Pinhead
|13 hr
|snarky anarchy
|3
