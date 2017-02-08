Maxine Stafford, Casey County, KY
Maxine Stafford, Casey County, KY She was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and will be accorded military honors by the Casey County Honor Guard at committal rites at Glenwood Cemetery. She was a Teacher and Instructional Supervisor for the Casey County School System,she was in the WAVES for the Navy during WWII and was a member of Westside Christian Church.
