Maxine Stafford, Casey County, KY

Maxine Stafford, Casey County, KY She was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and will be accorded military honors by the Casey County Honor Guard at committal rites at Glenwood Cemetery. She was a Teacher and Instructional Supervisor for the Casey County School System,she was in the WAVES for the Navy during WWII and was a member of Westside Christian Church.

