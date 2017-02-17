Maxine M. Bragg , Edmonton, KY She was a faithful member of the Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church since the age of eleven and retired as a cook from the Metcalfe County School System. She was the matriarch of a large highly regarded family, the daughter of the late Cleophus & Zula Monday Sexton and the widow of Lawson Bragg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.