Maxine M. Bragg
Maxine M. Bragg , Edmonton, KY She was a faithful member of the Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church since the age of eleven and retired as a cook from the Metcalfe County School System. She was the matriarch of a large highly regarded family, the daughter of the late Cleophus & Zula Monday Sexton and the widow of Lawson Bragg.
