Mary E. Hawkins, Russell County, KY
Mary E. Hawkins, Russell County, KY She was a native of Jamestown, KY, and a resident of the city at the time of her death and her final resting place will be Jamestown, KY. She was the daughter of the late Lestie Russell & Otis Collins Russell, and the widow of Robert Hawkins.
