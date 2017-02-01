LWC Women are 23-0 after defeating CU...

LWC Women are 23-0 after defeating CU, 77-72

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC Women are 23-0 after defeating CU, 77-72 Packed house - 1,300 - see Lindsey Wilson keep season perfect. Blue Raiders have four players in double figures: Kayla Styles, Jynea Harris, Teanna Curry, and Chanel Roberts.

