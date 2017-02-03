LWC Swim Teams MSC Championships: Wom...

LWC Swim Teams MSC Championships: Women 2nd; Men 3rd

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC Swim Teams MSC Championships: Women 2nd; Men 3rd As final day begins, Blue Raider Women trail only Cumberlands By Charles Balcom News from Lindsey Wilson College KINGSPORT, TN - The Lindsey Wilson women's swim team sits in second place while the Blue Raider men are third following the second day of competition at the Mid-South Conference Swimming Championships held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center on Friday. Lindsey Wilson's women's team has accumulated 265 team points and trails only Cumberlands at 330 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Betty's OKCC (Nov '13) 1 hr wow 59
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr ChromiuMan 158,719
Places for rent in columbia 4 hr Gobble gobble 9
tax returns 9 hr A wino 53
Hispanic clubs 14 hr Yahoo 2
sealed bids 17 hr Ems 2
Where are the most haunted places in Adair coun... (Apr '09) Thu lindsey buckingham 23
Piece of work Thu Bobwhite 26
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC