LWC Swim teams compete at MSC Championships

1 hr ago

LWC Swim teams compete at MSC Championships From Matthew Wurzburger Lindsey Wilson Men's and Women's Swimming teams compete at MSC Championships, which start at 9amCT/10amET, Thursday, February 2, and Friday, February 13, 2017 and at 8amCT/9amET, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Kingsport Aquatic Center1820 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, TN 37660. Lindsey Wilson is one of seven schools vying for conference supremacy.

