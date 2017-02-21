LWC Softball doubleheader at Union on...

LWC Softball doubleheader at Union on Tuesday

LWC Softball doubleheader at Union on Tuesday By Anthony Latessa The No. 8-ranked Lindsey Wilson softball team travels for a doubleheader against Union College at 12pmCT on Tuesday at Union Field, 310 College St, Barbourville, KY.

