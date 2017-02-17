LWC Men's Indoor Track & Field wins MSC Championships By Matt Wurzburger Columbus, OH - The Lindsey Wilson men's indoor track and field team claimed the inaugural Mid-South Conference Men's Indoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Capital University this Saturday. The Blue Raiders won the event with 158 total team points, surpassing second-place Campbellsville by 25. In total, Lindsey Wilson athletes won four events and were runners-up in five more - racking up 12 total All Mid-South Conference accolades.

