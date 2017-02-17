LWC Men's Indoor Track & Field wins MSC Championships
LWC Men's Indoor Track & Field wins MSC Championships By Matt Wurzburger Columbus, OH - The Lindsey Wilson men's indoor track and field team claimed the inaugural Mid-South Conference Men's Indoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Capital University this Saturday. The Blue Raiders won the event with 158 total team points, surpassing second-place Campbellsville by 25. In total, Lindsey Wilson athletes won four events and were runners-up in five more - racking up 12 total All Mid-South Conference accolades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|61
|6 min
|Nice guy
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Allyallcrazylol
|159,439
|Cody Morrison
|2 hr
|TskTskTsk1968
|14
|Rats zratx
|9 hr
|john
|6
|Dianne
|9 hr
|john
|1
|Keyaira Grider & Aqua Bridgewater
|23 hr
|Old Friend
|1
|gays
|Sun
|amc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC