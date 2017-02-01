LWC Cross Country adds Taylor Beth Ro...

LWC Cross Country adds Taylor Beth Robards for 2017-18

LWC Cross Country adds Taylor Beth Robards for 2017-18 By Charles Balcom, Ass't Sports Information Director, LWC COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson women's cross country program has added Taylor Beth Robards for the upcoming 2017-18 season, head coach Nick Wilson announced on Wednesday. Robards comes to the Blue Raiders from Muhlenberg County High School in Greenville, Kentucky where she competes in cross country and distance track events.

