LWC 5th, CU 4th in latest NAIA Top-20

LWC 5th, CU 4th in latest NAIA Top-20

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC 5th, CU 4th in latest NAIA Top-20 By Anthony Latessa News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The NAIA released the fifth regular season Top-20 Coaches' Poll on Wednesday evening and the Lindsey Wilson wrestling team moved up two spots to No. 5. The Blue Raiders received 53 points in the poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deputy Dogs 38 min Ron 2
Jeff Feese 45 min Egypt 3
Gate maker Miller 1 hr cloudy sky 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr North Mountain 159,002
Support Trump 2 hr Anti Judge 31
c.c 8 hr GIJOE 1
School 8 hr Confused high sch... 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Microsoft
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC