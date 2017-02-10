Lena Mae Voils, 93, Russell Co./Adair Native
Lena Mae Voils, 93, Russell Co./Adair Native >She was a homemaker and a member of French Valley United Methodist Church. She was the daughter of the late Lucian & Lillie Grider Womack, and the widow of Leland Voils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies
|23 min
|Dont understand
|8
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|46 min
|CriminalForever
|159,065
|School
|3 hr
|Joke
|5
|Info
|3 hr
|Curious
|1
|Support Trump
|5 hr
|Anti Judge
|43
|Bottle Calves 4 Sale!! (Jun '08)
|5 hr
|Horse2316
|41
|Review: Anthony's Auto Sales (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|Mister Clean
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC