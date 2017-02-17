KY Justice Cabinet to host training on victim assistance By Mike Wynn Frankfort, KY - The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet has been awarded federal funds to host a State Victim Assistance Academy, which trains groups that assist crime victims. The goal of the academy is to provide fundamental, comprehensive, and academically-based education and training for victim assistance providers, victim advocates, criminal justice personnel, and allied professionals who routinely deal with crime victims in Kentucky.

