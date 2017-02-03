KY Dept. of Revenue takes measures to...

KY Dept. of Revenue takes measures to protect taxpayer ID data

From Pamela Trautner and Glen Waldrop News from KY Finance & Administration Cabinet, William M. Landrum III, Sec'y FRANKFORT, KY - To help guard against the growing threat of tax fraud and identity theft, the Kentucky Department of Revenue has taken additional steps that enhance the safety and security of processing taxpayers' individual income tax returns, including an Identity Confirmation Quiz.

