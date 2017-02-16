KY Afield Outdoors: Peak for float-an...

KY Afield Outdoors: Peak for float-and-fly fishing

KY Afield Outdoors: Peak for float-and-fly fishing By Lee McClellan Frankfort, KY - Although we've seen many warm fronts this winter with temperatures in the 60s just this past weekend, the water in our highland reservoirs is still cold. Water temperatures are in the high 40s in Lake Cumberland, Dale Hollow and Laurel River Lake.

