KY Afield Outdoors: Be ready for fishing opportunities

KY Afield Outdoors: Be ready for fishing opportunities By Kevin Kelly Frankfort, KY - Planning a fishing trip more than a couple days ahead of time can be a gamble in late winter when the weather is a mixed bag and the favorable conditions here today may be gone tomorrow. With some advance preparation, you can be ready to grab what you need and go when that friend calls at daybreak or the impulse strikes and the schedule allows for a last-minute trip.

