Kenneth Vibbert, 66, Cumberland Co., KY
Kenneth Vibbert, 66, Cumberland Co., KY He was a self employed mechanic and a former truck driver for CTT Trucking. He was a native of Cumberland County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of his death in Clark County, IN.
