Kenneth Vibbert, 66, Cumberland Co., KY

Kenneth Vibbert, 66, Cumberland Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Kenneth Vibbert, 66, Cumberland Co., KY He was a self employed mechanic and a former truck driver for CTT Trucking. He was a native of Cumberland County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of his death in Clark County, IN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Community Voices article-pot, pills and poolrooms 47 min Shameonyou 10
fairvote.org 1 hr courious 8
does holt's do good mechanic work (Sep '08) 4 hr Overpriced 28
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr CriminalForever 159,304
144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06) 13 hr Insight Seaker 8,321
Do what you already do 16 hr Use and share 1
MILFs and Freaks 18 hr Real 8
Piece of work Feb 14 Adair 29
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC