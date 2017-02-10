Kendall Harvey, 82, Adair County, KY

Kendall Harvey, 82, Adair County, KY Mr. Harvey was a faithful member of the Columbia First Church of the Nazarene which he helped build. He was a carpenter, owning H & H Building Contractors for many years.

