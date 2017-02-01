Kemnitz is Men's and Women's Swimming...

Kemnitz is Men's and Women's Swimming MSC Coach of the Year

Kemnitz is Men's and Women's Swimming MSC Coach of the Year By Charles Balcom Kingsport, TN - Lindsey Wilson swim head coach Alicia Kemnitz has been named both the Mid-South Conference Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, conference officials announced on Wednesday night at the MSC Banquet held at the Marriott MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. The announcement comes on the eve of the MSC Swimming Championships that are slated to begin on Thursday morning at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

