Kemnitz is Men's and Women's Swimming MSC Coach of the Year By Charles Balcom Kingsport, TN - Lindsey Wilson swim head coach Alicia Kemnitz has been named both the Mid-South Conference Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, conference officials announced on Wednesday night at the MSC Banquet held at the Marriott MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. The announcement comes on the eve of the MSC Swimming Championships that are slated to begin on Thursday morning at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

