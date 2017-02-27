June Etta Cornell, 93, formerly of Breeding, KY
June Etta Cornell, 93, formerly of Breeding, KY She was a native of Carbondale, PA, and a resident of Edmonton, KY, at the time of her death. She was the oldest founding member of the Methodist Church in Otego, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|19 min
|Wates
|159,658
|dreamland motel
|20 min
|wondering
|17
|Support Trump
|43 min
|buckwheat
|61
|Adair Basketball
|1 hr
|Bert
|2
|gays
|4 hr
|happy
|25
|Drug Addicts (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|shew
|44
|President Pinhead
|8 hr
|snarky anarchy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC