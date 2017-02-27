June Etta Cornell, 93, formerly of Br...

June Etta Cornell, 93, formerly of Breeding, KY

June Etta Cornell, 93, formerly of Breeding, KY She was a native of Carbondale, PA, and a resident of Edmonton, KY, at the time of her death. She was the oldest founding member of the Methodist Church in Otego, NY.

