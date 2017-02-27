Juanita Cundiff, 81, Adair County, KY
Juanita Cundiff, 81, Adair County, KY She was a member of a highly regarded Adair County, KY family. She was the daughter of the late Johnson & Belle Collins Hunter and the widow of Earl Cundiff.
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|Strel
|159,679
|Support Trump
|38 min
|win win
|68
|gays
|2 hr
|huh
|26
|Angie rowe
|12 hr
|any info
|1
|dreamland motel
|20 hr
|wondering
|17
|Adair Basketball
|21 hr
|Bert
|2
|Drug Addicts (Dec '08)
|Mon
|shew
|44
