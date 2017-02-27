Journey to Recovery will host speaker Brian Walters
Journey To Recovery, 24 Burnett Road, off Old Burkesville Loop Road, Columbia, KY, will be hosting Brian Walters, Russell Springs, KY this Friday, March 3, 2017, at 6pmCT. Everyone welcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|USSR
|159,684
|Support Trump
|2 hr
|That is crybaby UPC
|71
|CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burgl...
|4 hr
|Local
|2
|gays
|11 hr
|huh
|26
|Angie rowe
|21 hr
|any info
|1
|dreamland motel
|Mon
|wondering
|17
|Adair Basketball
|Mon
|Bert
|2
|Drug Addicts (Dec '08)
|Mon
|shew
|44
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC