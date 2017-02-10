Journey to Recovery meets Wednesday, 10 Feb 2017 By Linda Waggener Laverne Hadley called to say her computer is down so she's using the phone instead of her computer to email the regular reminder but she still wants to get the word out -- Journey to Recovery meets at 6pmCT Wednesday, February 10, 2017 at 114 Office Park Drive, Columbia. There's not a guest speaker right now, she says, because the group sharing has been working out so very well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.