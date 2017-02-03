Jordan Lasley signs letter of intent ...

Wednesday Feb 1

Jordan Lasley signs letter of intent with LWC Football By Wes Feese, Media Relations, Adair County Schools Standout Adair County running back Jordan Lasley inked a National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning to continue his football career at Lindsey Wilson College. Lasley finished his time at ACHS with more than 3,000 rushing yards, almost 1,000 receiving yards, and 50 touchdowns.

