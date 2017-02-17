Jim/Lindsey Wilson History: The Cottage on Arbor Vitae Hill
Jim/Lindsey Wilson History: The Cottage on Arbor Vitae Hill The relatively modest home of the teacher-administrator, Prof. Patrick Douglas "P.D." Neilson and his family was the talk of Columbia as it was being built in 1907, receiving lavish praise in the Adair County News , during and after construction - equally so, when it perished in a fire 10 years later, the News lamented - appropriately - it's passing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|31 min
|D_J_Trump
|159,329
|Stateline Steel
|4 hr
|Columbia leak
|6
|MILFs and Freaks
|10 hr
|sexy
|10
|fairvote.org
|17 hr
|ringo
|10
|144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06)
|Thu
|Insight Seaker
|8,321
|Do what you already do
|Thu
|Use and share
|1
|Deputies
|Wed
|PR gone wrong
|16
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC