Jim/Lindsey Wilson History: The Cottage on Arbor Vitae Hill The relatively modest home of the teacher-administrator, Prof. Patrick Douglas "P.D." Neilson and his family was the talk of Columbia as it was being built in 1907, receiving lavish praise in the Adair County News , during and after construction - equally so, when it perished in a fire 10 years later, the News lamented - appropriately - it's passing.

