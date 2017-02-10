Indians, Lady Indians in doubleheader with Russell Co. HS
The community is encouraged to come out tonight, Friday, February 10, 2017, John Burr Memorial Gymnasium, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY, for a girl/boy basketball doubleheader against rival Russell County. The girls' team, sitting at 7-18 on the year, is looking to end a four-game skid against the Lady Lakers in a game that tips at 6pmCT.
