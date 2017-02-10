Indians, Lady Indians in doubleheader...

Indians, Lady Indians in doubleheader with Russell Co. HS

50 min ago

The community is encouraged to come out tonight, Friday, February 10, 2017, John Burr Memorial Gymnasium, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY, for a girl/boy basketball doubleheader against rival Russell County. The girls' team, sitting at 7-18 on the year, is looking to end a four-game skid against the Lady Lakers in a game that tips at 6pmCT.

Columbia, KY

