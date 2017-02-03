Homeplace on Green River fund raiser ...

Homeplace on Green River fund raiser exceeds challenge goal

Homeplace met and exceeded $5,000 matching grant challenge by February 1, 2017, and has $10,520 in funds for the construction of pavilion over an early 1800's log pen barn donated earlier to Homeplace by Taylor County's Gwynette and Ronnie Sullivan family.

