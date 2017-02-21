Helen Miller, 89, Russell Springs, KY

Helen Miller, 89, Russell Springs, KY

Helen Miller, 89, Russell Springs, KY She was a homemaker and a member of Oak Grove Separate Baptist Church. She was a native of Russell County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of her death.

