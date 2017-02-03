Golden Alert: 82-year-old man missing...

Golden Alert: 82-year-old man missing from Adair-Russell area

Golden Alert: 82-year-old man missing from Adair-Russell area Click on headline for item with photo The Adair County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert D for a missing 82-year-old male with dementia. The missing man, Lester Terry is from the Adair - Russell County line area.

