Golden Alert: 82-year-old man missing from Adair-Russell area
Golden Alert: 82-year-old man missing from Adair-Russell area Click on headline for item with photo The Adair County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert D for a missing 82-year-old male with dementia. The missing man, Lester Terry is from the Adair - Russell County line area.
