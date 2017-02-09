Glenda Richardson, 65, Casey Co., KY
Glenda Richardson, 65, Casey Co., KY Glenda was a motel manager and a member of Willow Springs United Methodist Church/Highway Church of the Nazarene Albany. She was a native of Clinton County, KY, and a resident of Liberty, KY, at the time of her death.
