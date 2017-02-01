Gardeners urge to plant extra for foo...

Gardeners urge to plant extra for food pantries

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Gardeners urge to plant extra for food pantries By Maury Lewis I would like to ask those that grow vegetables gardens to plant extra in your garden this year for those in need. There are several food pantries in this small town and people need fresh vegetables.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does holt's do good mechanic work (Sep '08) 46 min Big D 26
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Strel 158,655
Piece of work 1 hr Bobwhite 26
sealed bids 3 hr courious 1
cje stevens 3 hr buckwheat 10
Betty's OKCC (Nov '13) 4 hr no no 54
the music thread (Mar '12) 9 hr Musikologist 47
Ex-supertendent has done it again. 23 hr Mister Clean 29
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,501,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC