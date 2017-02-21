Gaona art to be shown at CU's Pence-C...

Gaona art to be shown at CU's Pence-Chowning Art Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Gaona art to be shown at CU's Pence-Chowning Art Gallery The Department of Art and Design at Campbellsville University is directed by Adair County native Linda Cundiff, chair of the department and professor of art. By Green Okparaoko , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gays 2 hr Coco 3
anon 5 hr like 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr DrDoc 159,484
Consignment 12 hr Mama15 1
young boy looking for older women (Sep '11) 15 hr Lonely 102
do women really like anal sex (Apr '09) 18 hr OM G 51
Cody Morrison 20 hr Lady GaGa 15
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,055,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC