Former Lake Cumberland Marina owner sentenced

Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - - A Kentucky man, who operated a marina on Lake Cumberland, has been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison for bank fraud. Today, Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood sentenced John Guzman, 70, of Shelby County, KY, for nine counts of bank fraud.

