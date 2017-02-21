Fire destroys home of Columbia Police...

Fire destroys home of Columbia Police Ofc. Johnny Dial

By Donald Hare, Public Information Officer Columbia Fire Departement The Adair County Fire Department responded to a residential house fire on Wednesday morning at 10amCT, to a house at 1361 White Oak Church Road and owned by Johnny Dial. No one was at home at time of fire and home was a total loss.

