Fire destroys home of Columbia Police Ofc. Johnny Dial
By Donald Hare, Public Information Officer Columbia Fire Departement The Adair County Fire Department responded to a residential house fire on Wednesday morning at 10amCT, to a house at 1361 White Oak Church Road and owned by Johnny Dial. No one was at home at time of fire and home was a total loss.
