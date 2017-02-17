Eloise

Eloise

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Eloise Willis, 77, Adair Co., KY She was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Greensburg, KY and attended the West 80 Church of God in Russell Springs, KY. She was retired from the First and Farmers Bank in Columbia where she worked for 35 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 16 min another viewer 159,437
Rats zratx 4 hr john 6
Dianne 4 hr john 1
Keyaira Grider & Aqua Bridgewater 18 hr Old Friend 1
gays 21 hr amc 1
The dream depot returns? Sun dream on 2
sealed bids Sun courious 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC