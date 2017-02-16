Elizabeth Sue King, 71, Campbellsville, KY
Elizabeth Sue King, 71, Campbellsville, KY Mrs. Elizabeth Sue King of Campbellsville left this world for her eternal home on Tuesday, February 15, 2017. There will be a funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. King on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 2pmET in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, 1765 New Columbia Rd, Campbellsville, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does holt's do good mechanic work (Sep '08)
|7 min
|Overpriced
|28
|Community Voices article-pot, pills and poolrooms
|12 min
|jealousy
|6
|Gypsy Jolee
|38 min
|DYI
|17
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,304
|144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06)
|9 hr
|Insight Seaker
|8,321
|Do what you already do
|11 hr
|Use and share
|1
|MILFs and Freaks
|14 hr
|Real
|8
|Piece of work
|Feb 14
|Adair
|29
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC