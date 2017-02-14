Dr. Stevens speaks on progress in Adair County Public Schools
Dr. Stevens speaks on progress in Adair County Public Schools By Linda Waggener Dr. Pam Stevens, Interim Superintendent of the Adair County Public Schools while the search is on to fill the fulltime position, gave a brief update on school activities to members of the Chamber of Commerce in the Tuesday February 14, 2017 meeting. She began her career in education in Adair County, worked here for 16 years, then relocated for the rest of her career through retirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|North Mountain
|159,195
|MILFs and Freaks
|9 hr
|mee
|7
|Support Trump
|13 hr
|Mr Twister
|50
|fairvote.org
|13 hr
|Mr Twister
|7
|Friends with benefits
|16 hr
|John
|1
|Lindsey Miller
|17 hr
|I want a line
|22
|Piece of work
|17 hr
|Adair
|29
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC