Dr. Stevens speaks on progress in Adair County Public Schools By Linda Waggener Dr. Pam Stevens, Interim Superintendent of the Adair County Public Schools while the search is on to fill the fulltime position, gave a brief update on school activities to members of the Chamber of Commerce in the Tuesday February 14, 2017 meeting. She began her career in education in Adair County, worked here for 16 years, then relocated for the rest of her career through retirement.

